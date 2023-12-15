9,615 Shares in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Bought by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Flowserve by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $40.36 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $41.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

