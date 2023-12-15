ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.
ABB Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of ABBNY stock opened at $43.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ABB has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $81.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.61.
ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). ABB had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ABB will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of ABB
ABB Company Profile
ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.
