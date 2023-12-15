ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Shares of ABBNY stock opened at $43.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ABB has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $81.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.61.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). ABB had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ABB will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBNY. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,944,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,997,000 after purchasing an additional 583,673 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,171,000 after acquiring an additional 431,194 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in ABB by 1,125.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 438,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 402,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,316,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,934,000 after purchasing an additional 295,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 1,100.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 235,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 215,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

