ABCMETA (META) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $743,816.98 and $134.52 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00016951 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00012537 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,620.38 or 1.00023806 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00009837 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003615 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000744 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $137.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

