abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.33

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.33 and last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 39779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

