Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Given New $16.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.60 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Actinium Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.15.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ATNM

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Shares of ATNM stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $138.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 673.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 13,265 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.