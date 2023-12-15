Activest Wealth Management Buys Shares of 474 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB opened at $132.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.79 and its 200-day moving average is $124.70. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $138.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.1532 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

