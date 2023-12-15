Activest Wealth Management Has $44,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Activest Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Adobe by 98,757.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,223,377,000 after acquiring an additional 229,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,762,147,000 after acquiring an additional 301,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.11.

Adobe Trading Down 6.3 %

ADBE opened at $584.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $578.45 and its 200-day moving average is $532.23. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $266.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

