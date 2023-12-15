Activest Wealth Management Has $97,000 Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after acquiring an additional 130,958,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,018.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,985 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $913,330,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.75.

Lam Research Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $767.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $101.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $666.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $653.65. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $397.06 and a 1 year high of $771.28.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,595 shares of company stock worth $13,739,841 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

