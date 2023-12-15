Activest Wealth Management Invests $98,000 in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Dropbox by 233.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 71,708 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Dropbox by 47.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 18th. William Blair lowered Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $28.94 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $29.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 101.75% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 456,761 shares in the company, valued at $12,821,281.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $196,489.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,352,765.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 456,761 shares in the company, valued at $12,821,281.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,025 shares of company stock worth $719,529. 25.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

