Activest Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 608 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Shopify Trading Up 5.0 %

SHOP stock opened at $77.54 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $77.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.31.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

