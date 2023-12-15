Activest Wealth Management Sells 4,430 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Activest Wealth Management lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 4.2% of Activest Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $403.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $375.74 and a 200-day moving average of $370.30. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $406.30.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

