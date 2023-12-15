Activest Wealth Management Sells 8,915 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Activest Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,915 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital accounts for about 0.3% of Activest Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 98,059.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,897,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888,144 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,411,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,610 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,253,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,591,000 after purchasing an additional 176,445 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,930,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,206,000 after purchasing an additional 117,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE FSK opened at $19.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.32. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 36.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.09%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 106.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

