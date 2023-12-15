Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Given New $14.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 316.67% from the stock’s current price.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ ACXP opened at $3.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of -1.87. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.
