Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Given New $14.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 316.67% from the stock’s current price.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ ACXP opened at $3.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of -1.87. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77.

Get Acurx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.