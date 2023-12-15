Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Down 2.8% Following Insider Selling

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $32.29 and last traded at $32.43. 141,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 873,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.37.

Specifically, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $119,309.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Adient Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.15.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. EVR Research LP boosted its stake in Adient by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,478,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Adient by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 345,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 178,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 68,104 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Adient by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

