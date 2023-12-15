Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Announces Earnings Results

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 39.31%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share.

Adobe Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $584.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $578.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.11.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank increased its position in Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

