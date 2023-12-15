Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Earnings Results

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $584.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $266.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $578.45 and its 200-day moving average is $532.23.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Adobe

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.