Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Adobe Stock Down 6.3 %

ADBE stock opened at $584.64 on Friday. Adobe has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $633.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $266.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $578.45 and a 200 day moving average of $532.23.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $673,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 12.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $1,409,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $2,200,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.11.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

