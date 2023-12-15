Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $2.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.85. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.66 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

