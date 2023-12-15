Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Short Interest Up 119.5% in November

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a growth of 119.5% from the November 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 637,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Akerna Price Performance
Akerna stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Akerna has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41.
Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Akerna had a negative net margin of 339.99% and a negative return on equity of 475.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akerna will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.
About Akerna
Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in the United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a retail analytics platform.
