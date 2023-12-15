Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Short Interest Up 119.5% in November

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a growth of 119.5% from the November 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 637,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Akerna Price Performance

Akerna stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Akerna has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Akerna had a negative net margin of 339.99% and a negative return on equity of 475.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akerna will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akerna

About Akerna

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KERN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Akerna by 178.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,455,966 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Akerna during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Akerna by 342.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,023,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 792,521 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Akerna by 111.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 580,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 306,523 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Akerna by 133.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 175,900 shares during the period. 21.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in the United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a retail analytics platform.

