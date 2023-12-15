Albert D Mason Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 68,287 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 62.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Associated Banc by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

NYSE:ASB opened at $21.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $575.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.83 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $287,574.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,647.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $348,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,148. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $287,574.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,647.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,972 shares of company stock valued at $915,203. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

