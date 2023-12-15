Albert D Mason Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,124 Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Albert D Mason Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Plumas Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 6,094.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $38.55 on Friday. Plumas Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.19.

Plumas Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PLBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

PLBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Plumas Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plumas Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

