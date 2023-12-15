Albert D Mason Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Albert D Mason Inc. lessened its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. ONE Gas accounts for 1.1% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 3,937.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 276.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at $73,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $84.25. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.64.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.11 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

