Albert D Mason Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Albert D Mason Inc. cut its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 133.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 169.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 87,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 54,927 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 10.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 11.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $115.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.50. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.43.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

