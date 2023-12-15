Albert D Mason Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Albert D Mason Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. owned 0.07% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPK opened at $105.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $83.79 and a one year high of $132.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.07.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 47.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

