Albert D Mason Inc. Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Albert D Mason Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $132,486,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,692 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,648,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,309 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,441,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,692,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

NYSE PBA opened at $33.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 14.13%. Analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 122.98%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

