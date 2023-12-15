Albert D Mason Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Albert D Mason Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer makes up about 1.1% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 13.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 43.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $13.79 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

