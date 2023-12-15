Albert D Mason Inc. Has $459,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $81.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The company has a market capitalization of $102.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.65 and its 200 day moving average is $77.17.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. HSBC began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

