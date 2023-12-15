Albert D Mason Inc. Has $746,000 Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 88.6% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $92.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.38 and a 200 day moving average of $94.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.63 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Citigroup lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.