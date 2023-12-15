Albert D Mason Inc. Raises Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,261,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Public Storage by 98,060.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 343,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,279,000 after purchasing an additional 343,211 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,400 shares of company stock valued at $15,193,898. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE PSA opened at $291.10 on Friday. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.99%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

