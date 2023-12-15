Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 128 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 297.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.
Garmin Stock Performance
Garmin stock opened at $125.51 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $89.25 and a fifty-two week high of $126.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.36.
Insider Transactions at Garmin
In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.
Garmin Profile
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.
