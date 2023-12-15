Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 1,342 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Albert D Mason Inc. lowered its holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in SFL were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SFL by 45.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 30,170 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SFL by 1,601.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 845,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 795,428 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SFL by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

SFL stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. SFL Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. SFL had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $204.89 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 121.52%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SFL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SFL from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

