Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 349 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Albert D Mason Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 94,580.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 126,182,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,078,000 after purchasing an additional 126,049,679 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,345,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 41.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,252,000 after purchasing an additional 947,576 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

HRL stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.24. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $47.03.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.34%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

