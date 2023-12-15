Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 366 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Albert D Mason Inc. cut its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. ITT makes up 1.7% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of ITT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 6.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ITT news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ITT Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of ITT stock opened at $116.33 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.82 and a 52 week high of $116.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. ITT had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to purchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

