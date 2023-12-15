Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 488 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Albert D Mason Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at about $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.1 %

ENB opened at $35.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $42.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average of $34.95.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 234.23%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.