Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Acquired by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,341 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $13,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alcoa from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alcoa from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of AA stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.11%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

