Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Alector in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.18.

Shares of Alector stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $673.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.69. Alector has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $9.86.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. Alector had a negative return on equity of 74.78% and a negative net margin of 146.80%. The company had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Analysts predict that Alector will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $132,500.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,019,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,226,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $132,500.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,019,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,226,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $27,994.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,865.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,440 shares of company stock valued at $185,926 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,172,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481,420 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 342.2% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,206,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,291 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alector by 92.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after buying an additional 772,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,517,000 after buying an additional 650,187 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

