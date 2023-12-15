Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Alight from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Alight in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Alight in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Alight Price Performance

ALIT stock opened at $8.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. Alight has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $10.19.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.47 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alight

In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,370,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,837,590.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alight

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

