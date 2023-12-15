Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.89 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 2.1% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT opened at $451.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $444.49 and a 200 day moving average of $445.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $111.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

