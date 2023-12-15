Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 61,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,238,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.4% during the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 33,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after buying an additional 9,945 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 199.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invictus Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 328,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,077,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $433.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.40. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $344.34 and a fifty-two week high of $435.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

