Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $32.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alteryx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

AYX opened at $47.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average is $37.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.51.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 187.36%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alteryx by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 202,990 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Alteryx by 584.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,651,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,065 shares in the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alteryx by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 477,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 204,795 shares in the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth about $1,765,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Alteryx by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

