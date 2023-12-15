Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Gap Up to $2.47

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.47, but opened at $2.56. Altice USA shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 781,804 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATUS

Altice USA Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Altice USA’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,302,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,460,000 after purchasing an additional 263,465 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 33.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,153,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,604 shares during the period. Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 163.1% in the second quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 16,024,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934,099 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Altice USA by 916.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,064,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074,653 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altice USA

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.