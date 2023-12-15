American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the November 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 306,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Lithium

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMLI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Lithium during the first quarter worth $25,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of American Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of AMLI stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. American Lithium has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $246.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53.

About American Lithium

American Lithium ( NASDAQ:AMLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Lithium will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

