American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in American Tower by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

American Tower Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $212.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.58. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.