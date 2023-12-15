AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AME. TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.22.

NYSE:AME opened at $164.10 on Monday. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $131.52 and a 12 month high of $164.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

