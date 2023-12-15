Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Short Interest Update

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the November 15th total of 6,770,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 427.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Amgen by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 135,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,512,000 after purchasing an additional 27,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $276.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.67. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.35.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

