Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Raised by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,603 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 3.1% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $60,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in Amgen by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $276.32 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.35.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

