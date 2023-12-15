Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

AMLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.33.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMLX opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $995.24 million, a PE ratio of -737.00, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.95 million. Analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

