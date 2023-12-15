Analysts Set AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Target Price at $218.75

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APPF shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded AppFolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $184.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AppFolio

AppFolio Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $180.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.37. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $100.20 and a 1-year high of $211.41. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.49 and a beta of 0.81.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.18. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $165.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AppFolio

In related news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,618.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AppFolio news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $924,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,618.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,486,743.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,130,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

(Get Free Report

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.