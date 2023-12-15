Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.23

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.23 and last traded at $54.17, with a volume of 220677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.83.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,148,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Andersons news, Director Ross W. Manire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $258,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,490.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,148,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,606 shares of company stock worth $551,250. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Andersons by 126.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Andersons by 1,222.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Andersons by 762.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

