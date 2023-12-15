Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($37.66) to GBX 2,900 ($36.40) in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group upgraded Anglo American from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,650 ($33.27) to GBX 2,900 ($36.40) in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,714.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NGLOY

Anglo American Trading Up 6.0 %

About Anglo American

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $11.39 on Monday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.