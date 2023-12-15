Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2023

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOYFree Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($37.66) to GBX 2,900 ($36.40) in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group upgraded Anglo American from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,650 ($33.27) to GBX 2,900 ($36.40) in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,714.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NGLOY

Anglo American Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $11.39 on Monday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Anglo American

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.